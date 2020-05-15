Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.