Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.11 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.10.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.04.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,483.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,124,970.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.