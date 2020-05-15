Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $2.00

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLYF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

