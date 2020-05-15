RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. RPT Realty traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.23, 1,054,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 842,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

