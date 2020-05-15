RSA Insurance Group’s (RSNAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

