Rudd International Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rudd International Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.3% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

