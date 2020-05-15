RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Shares Up 42.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) shares shot up 42.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.58, 30,927,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,240% from the average session volume of 2,307,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 513.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 358,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 669.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,863,461 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

