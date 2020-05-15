Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.09

Media stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s ranking:

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.