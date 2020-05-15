Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

