Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 20,038 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $197,173.92. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,980 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $1,543,600.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $205,774.56.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

