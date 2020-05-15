Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,719 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $243,976.53. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $127,849.40.

NYSE RGT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103,902 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

