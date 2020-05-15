Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Raised to $3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 105.70% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS SGSVF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

