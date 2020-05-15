SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 491,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 562,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SAExploration by 6,328.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAExploration by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

