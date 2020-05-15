Saleel Awsare Sells 4,274 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNA opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

