SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

