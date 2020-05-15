Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

