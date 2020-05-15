Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

