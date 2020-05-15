Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $10.89, 55,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,780,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 347,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 303,223 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 300,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.