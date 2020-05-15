Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 8.7% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.69, 4,330,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,518,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

