Scotiabank Lowers High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to $9.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

