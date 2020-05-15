Scotiabank Trims Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Target Price to $20.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

