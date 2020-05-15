Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCTBF. Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Securitas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Securitas has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

