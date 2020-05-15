SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

