SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

