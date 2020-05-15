Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.40

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 97375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.54 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

