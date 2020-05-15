ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $100,435,066 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $367.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $388.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

