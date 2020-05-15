SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SHSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

SHSP opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. On average, research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,736 shares of company stock worth $1,582,364. Insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SharpSpring by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SharpSpring by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SharpSpring by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

