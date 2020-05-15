Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $545.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.