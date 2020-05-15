Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Decreases By 6.0%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 44,980 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

