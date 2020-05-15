Short Interest in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Declines By 15.2%

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

American Water Works stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

