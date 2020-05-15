Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Grows By 7.0%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Stephens upped their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

