Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Rises By 7.2%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

