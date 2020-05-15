Short Interest in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Declines By 13.6%

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 932,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 49.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 129.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.19. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

