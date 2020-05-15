Short Interest in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 11.4%

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE ATTO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

