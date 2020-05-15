Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Rises By 13.2%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 466,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. 6 Meridian grew its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,181.20.

AZO stock opened at $1,055.58 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $950.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,076.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

