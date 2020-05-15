Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 16.1%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,494 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 621.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,630 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of BCE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

