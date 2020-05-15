Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Grows By 20.7%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

