Short Interest in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Grows By 21.2%

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CAH stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

