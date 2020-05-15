Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Increases By 17.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 141,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $270,894.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,804 shares of company stock worth $600,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CorVel by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorVel by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorVel by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.82. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.