Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expands By 20.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.47 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $510.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

