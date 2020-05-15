Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Increases By 19.8%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $286.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $187,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

