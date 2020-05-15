Short Interest in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 21.7%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.