Short Interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expands By 17.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGF.A shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.