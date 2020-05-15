Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Grows By 17.8%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 29.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCBC. TheStreet downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

