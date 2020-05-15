Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Increases By 21.4%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NXST opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

