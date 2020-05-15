Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Grows By 20.2%

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $84,804.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

