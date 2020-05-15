Short Interest in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Rises By 17.1%

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

