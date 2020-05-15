Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Rises By 22.2%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

PSTG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

