Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Increases By 19.6%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 218,405 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RTLR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.
Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.