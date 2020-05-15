Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expands By 19.6%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Insiders bought 1,864,651 shares of company stock worth $106,378,551 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Safehold has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

